DuShon Monique Brown Dies: 5 Things To Know About The Late ‘Chicago Fire’ Star

Our hearts are broken after learning ‘Chicago Fire’ star DuShon Monique Brown passed away earlier today, March 23. Want to know more about her? We’ve got you covered.

Chicago Fire fans are severely devastated after learning about the death of DuShon Monique Brown on March 23. DuShon, who played the role of Connie on the NBC series since it’s start back in 2012, passed away after 12 p.m. at St. James Olympia Field Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office told E! News. After she passed away, executive producer Dick Wolf told HollywoodLife.com the following: “The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own. Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.” She will obviously be sorely missed, but if you don’t watch Chicago Fire, you may not be familiar with DuShon, so we dug up some fun facts about the beloved actress that you can read below.

1. DuShon was inspired to start acting after she saw The Wiz at the age of 7, according to the trivia section of her IMDb page.

2. Her daughter, Zoe, appeared in a 2007 Frito-Lay Super Bowl commercial with her. So cool, right?

3. DuShon was “an accomplished violinist who once sat as Concert Mistress for Chicago’s All-City High School Orchestra and played with the Illini Symphony Orchestra at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.”

4. DuShon attended Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago — the very same school as first-lady Michelle Obama!

5. DuShon is best known for roles in Chicago Fire, Prison Break (2005-2007), the movie Unexpected (2015).

Following her death, DuShon’s manager also released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com. “We are very sad to announce the untimely death of beloved Chicago actress DuShon Monique Brown. DuShon, most affectionately known to many as Connie on NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire,’ died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes. We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kindhearted soul. DuShon was a film, television, commercial and voice-over actress who also graced the stages of many Chicago theaters. She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected.”