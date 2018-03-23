Tyga Asking Scott Disick To Arrange A Way To Meet Stormi After Kylie Jenner Blocks His Calls

Tyga is determined to meet baby Stormi Webster despite Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s wishes, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s now getting Scott Disick involved.

For Tyga, 28, hope is still alive. The “Rack City” rapper isn’t over his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20, and he isn’t taking no for an answer. “Kylie blocked Tyga’s calls after he wouldn’t leave her alone. Tyga still misses Kylie and really wants to see her and meet her baby Stormi Webster. Tyga’s calls and texts became too much for Kylie to handle… she is trying to move forward. Travis [Scott] was also annoyed that Tyga was still blowing up Kylie’s phone, so he pressured Kylie to block Tyga’s phone number too. Kylie has no intention of seeing Tyga anytime soon, or to let him meet her new baby, she sees no point in it,” a source close to Tyga tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. This doesn’t sound too good for him!

However, we can understand why Tyga is having such a hard time. A little over a month after their breakup, Kylie began dating her baby daddy Travis. So, maybe it’s all too fresh for Tyga. Interestingly, he’s now leaning on Scott Disick, 34, for support. “Tyga has been begging Scott for help to meet baby Stormi. Tyga has been dying to see Kylie’s baby to decide in person if the baby could look like him at all. It really bothers Tyga that Kylie had a baby with someone else. Scott is the last friendly face who still takes Tyga’s calls in the Kardashian family, so Tyga is pleading for his help,” our source added. You know it’s real if he’s asking “The Lord” for help.

And as if Tyga needed anymore convincing, fans are egging him on by saying baby Stormi could be his. As we previously told you, Tyga posted a throwback photo of himself on March 23, and fans quickly commented on how much he resembles Kylie’s daughter. Some are even urging him to get a paternity test. Although we can understand Tyga’s frustration, we think it’s time for him to move on. Kylie seems to be really happy with Travis, and we love them together!