Tyga Posts An Old Baby Pic & Fans Think He Looks Just Like Stormi Webster

Whoa! Tyga posted a baby pic of himself and fans are shook over how much he resembles ex Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster. We’ve got the reactions claiming he’s the real baby daddy.

Tyga, 28, decided to post a Flashback Friday pic to his Instagram on March 23, throwing it WAY back to when he was a baby. The rapper is seen sitting in a bathtub as a little boy and fans immediately picked up on how much he resembles ex girlfriend Kylie Jenner‘s infant daughter Stormi Webster. The reality star had just posted a series of photos on IG showing herself alongside her little girl and we got the clearest look yet at her precious face. Tyga then suddenly reached into his way back machine to post a pic where he looks so much like Stormi that its shocking. Some fans called him out for being totally petty, while most people commented on how he totally could be Stormi’s dad rather than Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

Immediately his comments section was flooded with discussion on how he could be Kylie’s real baby daddy. “Lmao nah yo Stormi is your seed.” “Nah that’s Stormi’s daddy,” “Bruh go get your daughter Stormi,” and “Why don’t u just ask for a paternity test. I don’t get it,” were among some of the shouts outs that popped up in the comments.

Its does seem like Tyga is trolling Kylie with the pic, which he captioned “Lil Mike,” as his real name is Michael Nguyen Stevenson. The pic garnered almost 100,000 likes in just two hours after he posted it right on the heels of Kylie sharing a series of selfies alongside Stormi. It really is spooky how much he looks like the lip kit mogul’s daughter, with many fans telling him to go on Maury Povich to do a “who’s the daddy” paternity test. With his uncanny resemblance to Stormi, we can see why he’s having a little fun at Kylie’s expense.