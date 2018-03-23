Tiny’s 12 Sexiest Makeovers: Her New Dark Hair & More

Green hair, blue hair, red hair, white hair — Tiny’s rocked it all! Her constant, head-turning makeovers keep us lingering on her every move when it comes to beauty and style! Here’s her best makeovers of all time!

Tameka “Tiny Harris, 42, can do it all! She can sing, she can dance, she can act, and more importantly, she can own any look! Quick question: Do you know anyone who’s served up more than seven different hair colors and styles and slayed each one? Yes, we said seven. — green, red, blue, pink, white, purple, brown, black, and blonde. Whether it’s a pixie cut, long braids, a sleek topknot, or choppy layers, the singer works it each time. While Tiny switches up her beauty routine, she also diversifies her wardrobe. A few style staples you’ll find in her closet include menswear pantsuits, mini dresses, chained pants, corsets and more. And, the same goes for her footwear! Tiny’s always walking around in style — literally. As for what’s exactly in her shoe closet? — You can count on seeing a fresh pair of J’s, sky high stilettos, furry flat boots, cages heels and much more! Familiarize yourself with Tiny’s ever-changing makeovers by checking out her best style switch-ups in our attached gallery!

Some of our favorite looks by Tiny have been her recent tour outfits. The singer hit the road with her legendary girl group, Xscape for their Reunion Tour in 2017. Xscape fans who were lucky enough to cop a ticket to the packed shows got a real treat whenever Tiny hit the stage because you never knew what she was going to wear and which hair color she was going to rock the stage with. One of her standout tour looks was when she took the stage on December 9, 2017 in a skintight gold sequined jumpsuit. While she kept her hair more tamed, with a dark black color, she stunned with long, voluptuous curls. And, Tiny sealed the deal with the most epic hair flip we’ve ever seen!

And, we’ll just leave you with this…

Just recently, Tiny debuted her latest look — dark long waves — on Snapchat. The singer showed off her sexy locks in a selfie on March 21, which was subject to rave reviews. There’s just nothing this chick is bad at!