Dr. Bell starts to panic when Claire reveals she’s installing recorders in the operating rooms in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Resident.’ Will his secret be exposed?

“After our last board meeting, I did some digging and found out we’re doing a really poor job at monitoring our own errors,” Claire says in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of The Resident. “Surgical errors can be easily covered up just by saying that they’re complications.” This sends Bell into a panic. He doesn’t want his own secret exposed. You can practically see him break out into a sweat.

Claire reveals that she’s decided she wants to take a look at the physicians who have the highest rate of complications and FIRE them. Will Dr. Bell finally have to atone for what he’s done, or will he manage to get around this obstacle? Dr. Bell says, “That’s a radical move.” One that could see him getting the pink slip. Claire notes that the hospital can’t withstand another lawsuit, so she’d rather be safe than sorry. And then Dr. Bell comes out of left field with, “How can I help?” But things just get worse for Dr. Bell. Claire has installed recording devices in every camera in every OR. It’s not going to be so easy for Dr. Bell to get out of this.

Elsewhere during the episode, Conrad’s ex-fiancé, Catherine (guest star Joanne Kelly) will be admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain that proves to be quite the medical mystery for the Chastain doctors. Conrad desperately tries to figure out what’s wrong and is adamantly against Dr. Bell performing the operation. Nic also learns more about Conrad’s past, while Lane realizes that Nic is suspicious about her clinic. All-new episodes of The Resident airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on FOX. Stay tuned for our weekly recaps!