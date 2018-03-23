Does Stormy Daniels Have Proof Of Her Alleged Affair With Trump? Lawyer Teases Possible Evidence

Uh, did Stormy Daniels keep receipts during her alleged affair with Donald Trump? Her lawyer dared the president to deny the accusations, sharing a picture that heavily hinted that they’ve got proof!

“If ‘a picture is worth a thousand words,’ how many words it this worth????” Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, 39, tweeted on March 22. Michael included a picture of a CD in a blank, white envelope. Michael didn’t really go into detail what this was about, if he had “pictures” or possibly video of the alleged affair between Stormy and President Donald Trump, 71. Instead, he just attached three hashtags to the tweet: “#60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta.” (“Basta,” as it was clarified in the mentions, is Italian for “enough.”)

“This is her video during the lie detector test,” one twitter user with a photo of Donald as their profile picture, trying to downplay Michael’s tweet. “Watch this creepy lawyer interview with [Jake Tapper] tonight to understand what he meant by this vid.” First off, using another person as your profile is probably the real creepy thing here. As it is, Michael clapped back at @Sharouny’s shade. “Nope. Enjoy Sunday and the days that follow…”

“Days that follow” is quite a foreboding warning from Michael, indicating that after Stormy (real name Stephanie Clifford) speaks with Anderson Cooper, 50, during the March 25 episode of 60 Minutes, this scandal will not be over. Stormy might not even wait until 60 Minutes to spill the tea on Trump. Stormy partnered with Camster.com – a “free live cam and sex chat website” – for weekly live broadcasts. Users can join the average private chat for $3.99 a minute – or $1.99 a minute for Show Mode – to talk with Stormy 1-on-1.

“You can video chat with me live, only on Camster. Where I would love to tell you the real story about what happened,” she says in the promo video. “Maybe even with you know who!”

Stormy might need to pick up some extra change, as she’s being sued by Trump’s legal team for violating the NDA that was meant to silence her about the alleged affair. Trump’s lawyers claim Stormy violated the agreement to the tune of $20 million, but her lawyer claims Team Trump has been engaging in “thuggish behavior,” which included “threats, intimidation and hiding the money trail.”