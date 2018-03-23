Spring Fashion Roundup — 50 Bathing Suits, Bags & Shorts You Need As Weather Heats Up

Despite that recent East Coast blizzard, spring is coming and warm weather is around the corner. To celebrate, we’ve rounded up the best bikinis, beach bags, and more! See them her!

Sunglasses are something you need all year round, but a new season can really inspire you to get a new style. I love the LC Lauren Conrad Jester 52mm Oversized Cat-Eye Sunglasses at Kohl’s, which are under $20, and the brand Prive Revaux. They have a ton of styles, all under $30, which are also loved by celebs like Ashley Benson, Jennifer Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld. Ashley was just spotted shopping at American Eagle — and what says springtime more than wearing a jean jacket over a floral dress? As temps really heat up, you’ll need some cute sandals. I love these Circus by Sam Edelman slides, available at Lord & Taylor. I’m also LOVING these adorable, cheeky styles from Katy Perry Footwear.

When swimsuit season hits, check out Swimsuits For All. They have every a huge range and are totally aware that women are not one size fits all. I love their collaboration with Ashley Graham. Yandy.com has great swimsuits. The Brittany style is a bikini top with a matching, long-sleeved crop top that is super cute! I love the suits from Tobi — they are totally trendy and sexy. And if you’re looking for a slightly sportier style, the Calia by Carrie Underwood line is great. Their high waisted bikini bottoms are probably the most flattering piece I’ve ever worn!

Click through the gallery attached to see shoes, bags, dresses, bathing suits and more, and get ready to style yourself for spring!