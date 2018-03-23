‘Say Yes To The Prom’: Marifer, 17, Reveals Coming To The U.S. Was A ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Opportunity

TLC’s ‘Say Yes to the Prom’ special will introduce fans to Marifer Santos, who emigrated to the U.S. when she was a baby. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at her story!

This year, TLC ran a contest for one lucky high school to win dresses, formal wear, and an entire prom! The winner was Washington Heights’ Inwood Academy for Leadership Charter School. This EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Say Yes to the Prom special takes a look at one of the students, Marifer Santos. “When they told us that we won, that was an absolute joy. It was like a fairy tale,” Marifer, 17, says. In the clip, she’s looking for a red prom dress and meets Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta’s Monte Durham! She reveals that she came to America from the Dominican Republic when she was very young.

“My family had decided that in the Dominican Republic I had limited opportunities, and they decided that they wanted to give me to my aunt,” Marifer says. Her parents still live in the Dominican Republic. “I feel like I have been given a once in a lifetime opportunity because I am the first generation of my family to graduate high school and go on to college.

This is the seventh year of the Say Yes To The Prom initiative, a nationwide tour of events bringing mentorship, prom dress and tuxedo shopping, and educational opportunities to deserving students across the country each year. Say Yes to the Prom is a giveback initiative from TLC and parent company Discovery designed to remove the financial burden of prom for deserving high school students across the U.S., and to go beyond the dress and tuxedo to build self-confidence and prepare students for their next journey: college and careers. Say Yes to the Prom has teamed up with Macy’s on their exclusive Say Yes To Prom dress & jewelry lines, now available in store & online. Dresses are priced in the mid/upper $100 range & jewelry from $10-$28. TLC’s Say Yes to the Prom airs this Saturday at 9 p.m.