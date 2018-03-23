Paris Jackson & Cara Delevingne Kiss Passionately On A Double Date With Macaulay Culkin

It’s official! Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne are an item, and they made their relationship public by sharing a sweet kiss on March 22. Check it out here!

After months of speculation, Cara Delevingne, 25, and Paris Jackson, 19, have confirmed their romance! The two were spotted sharing a passionate kiss on a double date with Paris’ godfather Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song at Carlito’s steakhouse in Los Angeles. So cute, right? Their kiss was nothing short of a fairytale as Cara and Paris were pictured dancing hand in hand. And after their dance, Cara made herself comfortable in Paris’ lap. It’s clear things are getting pretty serious between them, and we are so here for it! SEE PICS OF THEIR KISS HERE!

Their kiss comes just a few days after the King of Pop’s daughter posted a video of herself and Cara cozied up in bed, watching the Oscar nominated film Carol. It was then, we were convinced they were dating then. I mean, you don’t invite just anyone to bed. The famous pair are believed to have met at the MTV Movie and TV Awards last may, and have been inseparable ever since. They’ve been spotted at countless high profile events and venues including: Dalston nightclub in November, and this year’s London Fashion week. We couldn’t be happier for Cara and Paris, and we hope their love continues to blossom.

However, this isn’t their first high profile relationship. Cara has dated Jake Bugg, Michelle Rodriguez, and St. Vincent (aka Anne Erin Clark). And Paris has been romantically linked to Michael Snoddy, Taylor Lautner, and Tyler Green. But, after seeing Paris and Cara’s make out session, we’re convinced they’re in it for the long haul. Don’t you just love them together?!