Britney Spears Wears The Smallest White Booty Shorts Ever & Miley Cyrus Is Here For it

So hot! Britney Spears shared a super sexy snap of herself in tiny booty shorts and Miley Cyrus naturally took notice! Take a look!

Even if you’ve never been a fan of Britney Spears you’ve got to admit it — she is looking gorgeous lately! The 36-year-old pop songstress recently posed for Kenzo’s latest ad campaign where she showed off her insanely slender figure in some edgy fashion. And now the hitmaker is sharing a new gym selfie that will have your jaw on the ground! In it, she strikes a pose in some super-sexy booty shorts and a pink sports bra for her workout and honestly, Brit has never looked more fit!

“Found my white booty shorts,” she captioned the fitspo image. In no time, her image was flooded with comments admiring her amazing physique and one of them came from someone you’ve probably heard of! “Yasssss,” Miley Cyrus, 25, commented on the image, basically speaking for all Americans. The “Slumber Party” singer’s career has definitely had some serious highs and lows over the years but we can confidently say she’s riding high these days!

This new image arrives just after news broke that Brit’s father and conservator Jamie Spears is refusing to pay her ex-husband Kevin Federline more than the $20,000 per month that they agreed to when they parted ways in 2007, according to TMZ. K-Fed is claiming the cost of taking care of their sons Sean and Jayden James has gone up now that they’re older. However, Jamie isn’t convinced and wants to see the former back-up dancer’s tax returns. It’s heartbreaking to hear that Kevin and Britney are battling over child support all these years later but the pop star earned over $310,000 per show for her stint on the Vegas Strip and that’s not going to go unnoticed!