Melania Trump Breaks Protocol Driving To Air Force One Alone After Karen McDougal Interview

Melania Trump decided to drive without Donald Trump to Air Force One, breaking protocol once again! Find out the real reason why she went without him & left him behind!

For the second time in two months, First Lady Melania Trump, 47, shockingly opted to break protocol and drive alone to Andrews Air Force Base on Mar. 22 to board Air Force One without being in the company of her husband Donald Trump, 71, according to CNN. While Melania had been scheduled to ride Marine One with Donald, that never actually happened. Instead, Donald flew on the helicopter alone and wounded up meeting Melania who was already on board. While the first lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham chalked up the change in travel arrangement to the fact Melania’s schedule “made it easier to meet on the plane,” the timing is slightly suspect.

It was just on Mar. 22 that for Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, 47, went on Anderson Cooper 360 to open up about her alleged affair with Melania’s husband. In addition to claiming she saw Donald dozens of times over the course of their alleged 10-month affair, McDougal also said she’d apologize to Melania if given the chance. McDougal even claims that Donald didn’t wear a condom once during their alleged fling. So, as you can imagine, the first lady is apparently pissed.

We reported earlier how Melania is furious over the interview. “Melania is livid after hearing the Karen McDougal interview,” an insider from D.C. tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is furious with Donald and really struggling with everything Karen told Anderson. Melania feels humiliated after listening to the details of her husband’s possible infidelity. While Melania does not want to believe that Donald carried on this alleged affair with Karen,she has little faith or trust in him after hearing the interview. She is angry and not sure what to do next.” While you wonder how the first couple are dealing with the interview in private, click here to see pics of Donald and Melania’s relationship compared to the Obamas.