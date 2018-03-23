Melania Trump Livid & ‘Humiliated’ Over Karen McDougal Interview About Alleged Affair With Donald

Karen McDougal went into detail about her alleged affair with Donald Trump during a March 22 interview, and Melania Trump is angrier than ever after hearing the specifics.

In her explosive interview with Anderson Cooper on March 22, Karen McDougal hinted that Melania Trump may have known about her alleged affair with Donald Trump when it was allegedly happening from 2006-2007. However, if Melania did know what was allegedly going on, she didn’t know about the sordid details that Karen went into during the sit down, and now…she’s pissed. “Melania is livid after hearing the Karen McDougal interview,” an insider from D.C. tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is furious with Donald and really struggling with everything Karen told Anderson. Melania feels humiliated after listening to the details of her husband’s possible infidelity. While Melania does not want to believe that Donald carried on this alleged affair with Karen,she has little faith or trust in him after hearing the interview. She is angry and not sure what to do next.”

In the tell-all interview, Karen went into detail about the first time she allegedly had sex with Donald, and confessed that they did not use condoms when they were allegedly together over the 10-month period. She also claimed that she was in love with the now-president, and said that he allegedly told her he loved her “all the time,” too. Karen said that she met Trump in 2006 during a Celebrity Apprentice party at the Playboy mansion, and that they spent time together in California, New Jersey, Lake Tahoe and at Trump Tower in New York City throughout the alleged affair. The White House has denied Karen’s claims.

Karen’s interview comes after she sued The National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., for allegedly working with Donald to keep Karen silent about the alleged affair all these years. “AMI worked secretly with Mr. Trump’s personal ‘fixer’ and Ms. McDougal’s own lawyer to buy Ms. McDougal’s silence,” the lawsuit claims. “Ms. McDougal received $150,000 (nearly half of which went to the lawyer, who she did not realize was colluding with the other side) and a false promise to jumpstart her career as a health and fitness model).”

This is all amidst a similar situation involving porn star, Stormy Daniels, who is currently battling to tell her own story about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. She will sit down with Anderson for a special 60 Minutes segment on March 25.