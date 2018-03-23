Meghan Markle’s $600 Velvet Shoes In Ireland Have The Internet Freaking Out

Meghan looked gorgeous in a tailored outfit in Ireland on March 23, stunning in blush coat, green skirt, and velvet (!) pumps! See her entire look below.

Meghan Markle, 36, is already a style icon, and she’s not even officially in the royal family! Prince Harry’s fiancee looked chic and sophisticated during a surprise appearance in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 23. She exited the car gracefully, wearing a green pencil skirt by Greta Constantine (the Kace skirt), an off white sweater by Victoria Beckham, and a coat by Mackage. The coat was a stunning color — it was like a blush and greige mixed together. The brand calls it Sand, and the style, the Mai Belted Wool Coat with Waterfall Collar, is $750. For accessories, she carried a Charlotte Elizabeth bag and wore velvet Jimmy Choo pumps. Velvet was a SUPER hot trend last fall and Meghan just propelled the trend into spring!

It was first reported that Meghan was wearing Prada’s velvet pumps, but it has been confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that she is actually wearing the ROMY style by Jimmy Choo. We LOVE the velvet look and are thrilled that Meghan’s wearing it into spring. The rust is also such an unexpected color, but it totally works, almost as a neutral. This style of shoe also comes in suede, patent leather, and glitter. She skipped the jewelry for this appearance, aside from that stunning engagement ring! Her hair was super casual — messy and undone, but pulled back into a low updo. That easy, breezy style is becoming a signature, and it’s so different from Kate Middleton‘s trademark blowout.

We are in love with Meghan’s latest look! See more pics in the gallery above!