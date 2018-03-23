Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why Her Family’s Standing In The Way Of Them Getting Married

Travis Scott desperately wants to marry Kylie Jenner. So much so that he’s begging her to elope. But right now, there’s one thing standing in their way — the Kardashians.

“Travis [Scott] wants to marry Kylie [Jenner], and he’s been begging her to elope. But Kylie‘s holding out and her family is the big reason. She’s getting a tremendous amount of pressure from them to hold off on marriage right now, they’re totally standing in the way,” a Kardashian family insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Eek — this doesn’t sound good for the future of #Tylie. (Is that even their couple name? We totally just made that up on the fly.) Anyway, our source says it’s nothing personal against Travis — they just don’t see any reason for Kylie and Travis to rush into marriage.

“It’s not that [Kylie’s family] has anything against Travis, they all really like him and overall they’re really impressed by him and how much he cares about Kylie. But they still don’t see any reason for her to rush into marrying him and they’re doing whatever it takes to try and stop her,” our source adds. So what exactly are they doing to stop them from marrying? Well, “It’s not just as simple as them telling Kylie that she should wait, either. They’re really getting into her head and giving her very personal reasons why they think it would be a mistake right now. They’re putting a lot of fears in Kylie‘s head about how getting married will change things with her and Travis, and not necessarily for the better. That has definitely made a big impact on Kylie. She loves Travis and how things are right now, so she’s very scared to do anything that might mess it up.”

We love weddings, but to be honest, we can definitely understand where Kylie’s family is coming from. They clearly like him (well, except for his new under-eye tattoo), but pushing marriage off for a few years — heck, even a few months — makes sense. Kylie, 20, and Travis became pregnant with Stormi just weeks after their relationship started, so they should take the time to get to know each other better before tying the knot.