Kylie Jenner’s Wildest Instagrams Since Giving Birth To Stormi

After nearly nine months without a peep on Instagram, Kylie Jenner bounced back and started posting wildly sexy pics again after her daughter’s birth. See her best Instagrams here!

Kylie Jenner‘s back, and in a big way! It’s hard to believe it, but it’s almost been two months since she gave birth to adorable daughter, Stormi Webster. As Kylie stans all know, the makeup mogul stayed in hiding for the majority of her pregnancy, later explaining after giving birth that she wanted to go through the experience of having her first baby in private. Respect! But fans were disappointed that it meant barely any selfies on social media! Well, the dark times have ended. The new mom is all about posting on Instagram again, and her pics are better than ever.

We got so used to seeing sneaky pics of Kylie from the chest up over the past few months that we almost forgot what the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked like! Her first post after bringing Stormi into the world was a birth announcement. Then, a snippet from her breathtaking pregnancy mini-documentary. And, finally, an absolutely precious closeup of her newborn holding onto her finger. We die! But after that, it was back to business for Kylie. Cue the sexy Instagrams and Kylie Cosmetics ads!

At first, Kylie wasn’t about showing off her post-baby body. Understandable. Instead, she wore hoodies to conceal her midsection and flaunted her legs. How anyone could look that beautiful just two weeks after giving birth is mind-boggling! But hey — it’s Kylie, after all. Then, she started getting more confident and dressing sexier.

She posted one memorable pic showing her and BFF Jordyn Woods showing off their outfits in the mirror. She’s wearing a crop top! Slay, girl. Of course, she looks amazing. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll through our gallery above to see Kylie Jenner’s wildest, sexiest Instagram pics she’s posted since she gave birth to baby Stormi!