John Cena Admits He Warns Nikki Bella About Nude Scenes After Initially Not Doing So

John Cena didn’t tell his fiancée Nikki Bella that he stripped down in ‘Trainwreck’ before it came out, and it turned into a major ‘problem.’ He revealed on ‘The Ellen Show’ that he now runs his nude scenes by her.

Movies with nudity in them are nothing new, but the decision to strip down can still be a difficult one for actors. But John Cena didn’t see an issue with it — until his film Trainwreck came out and Nikki Bella was surprised by seeing a clear shot of her fiancé’s butt. Apparently John didn’t warn her ahead of time, and he revealed on The Ellen Degeneres Show that he’s since changed his approach to taking his clothes off onscreen.

“So, uh, you’re naked in this,” Ellen Degeneres said, addressing his movie Blockers. They discussed how he had to take his pants off for a very NSFW party scene before the host followed up by asking if he gives Nikki a heads-up before stripping down for the cameras. “I do now,” John confirms. “For the Trainwreck one, I did not. I was just like, ‘it’ll be fine.’ I was wrong. So that was a problem, and that ended up being a tough discussion. Now we review all of the material that is thrown in my direction and we come to the conclusion that it will be ok.”

Being honest with his fiancée about nude scenes isn’t the only thing John’s changed his outlook on thanks to Blockers. In the comedy, he plays an overprotective father who tries to stop his daughter from losing her virginity on prom night, and the role helped him realize he may want children of his own — despite being against the idea in the past. “The bond between parent and child can be a wonderful thing, even through some pretty tough situations. So, [Blockers] absolutely has made me consider being a parent more,” he said in an interview with Good Morning Britain. But don’t expect him to become a father any time soon. “After marriage John would likely consider having children in a couple years,” a source close to the professional wrestler told HollywoodLife. So parenthood isn’t on the docket just yet, but that’s fine since there’s still a wedding to look forward to!