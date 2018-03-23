Jim Carrey Skewers Trump & Stormy Daniels Affair In Latest Art Piece Titled ’50 Shades Of Decay’

Jim Carrey’s latest scathing art piece depicts Donald Trump & Stormy Daniels getting it on! Check out the comedian’s latest racy painting here!

Jim Carrey‘s politically inspired paintings have gotten more and more scandalous with each passing day! His latest artwork is all about Donald Trump, 71, and Stormy Daniel‘s alleged affair and — no joke — the wild portrait depicts the two of them having sex on a bed in front of a half-eaten hamburger. As the painted version of Stormy digs her nails into the Trump’s back, she also rips off a wig from his head exposing his bald head underneath. Yeah, you read that right — he actually went there. Thankfully, any unsavory anatomical illustrations are shielded by the seal of the presidency, which may or may not be a metaphor for how the White House has responded to all the accusations surrounding Trump’s alleged infidelity. Along with posting the painting on Twitter, Jim provided the title of the piece in the caption: “Fifty Shades of Decay.” Check out the graphic artwork below (if you dare)!

Recently, Jim roasted Jared Kushner, 37, in a painting he called Self-Unmade Man. In that portrait, Jared seems to be surrounded by fire next to a building that has the address “666.” While you might think this is Jim’s not-so-subtle way of saying that he thinks Jared is going to rot in Hell, 666 Fifth Avenue was bought by Kushner Properties in 2016 for $1.8 billion, which largely contributed to the company’s current $1.2 billion debt.

Before that painting, Jim got in some hot water for his rather unflattering portrait of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35. In his “monstrous” painting, Jim depicts Sarah as flushed and yelling, which many felt crossed a line. While you wait for more portraits to find their way onto Jim’s Twitter account, click here to see pics of Donald Trump through the years!

Fifty Shades of Decay pic.twitter.com/aurfm22ru6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2018

We’ll keep you posted on any new paintings Jim shares with his followers.