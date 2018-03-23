‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Angelina Pivarnick Makes Shocking Return In Wild New Video

The ‘Dirty Little Hamster’ has returned! In a new clip for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ Angelina Pivarnick surprises the boys!

Can’t wait for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to premiere?! We certainly don’t blame you! And now MTV has gifted fans a brand-new reason to get excited! A preview for the forthcoming show was just released in which original cast member Angelina Pivarnick, 31, shows up! That’s right, the self-proclaimed “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” is back and we can’t wait to see how she shakes up this household! Check out images of the revival right here.

In a new promo, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, Pauly D, 37, and Vinny Guadagnino, 30, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, are all sitting down to dinner at the house when they hear a knock at the door. Mike goes to answer it, only to find his onetime nemesis Angelina outside and she’s more than ready to reopen old wounds! “You think I’m this ‘dirty little hamster’! You still think I’m this ‘dirty little hamster,'” she says to Mike just as he opens the door. Needless to say all the blood drains from his face! “Who sent you?” he blurts out before scurrying away! Amazing!

Fans will remember that that ‘hamster’ insult was what Mike called her during a particularly heated argument in the original series. Angelina has a fiery personality that we’ve definitely missed since she was booted off the show when she failed to show up to work amid a fight with her boyfriend and was fired. If you remember, back then, all cast members had to have jobs, which is amazing to think about now. This reunion season is all about old friends (and enemies) reuniting in South Florida for some fun and inevitable drama, so we’re betting Angelina will be right at home! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation arrives Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.