Home Free Debuts Incredible Cover Of Russell Dickerson’s ‘Yours’ — Heartwarming Video

Another epic a cappella cover from Home Free is here! This time, the guys took on ‘Yours’ by Russell Dickerson…and they filmed the perfect wedding-themed video to go with it. Watch the EXCLUSIVE premiere!

Russell Dickerson’s hit “Yours” recently went to No. 1 on the country music charts, and with wedding season slowly creeping in, it’s the perfect time for Home Free to reveal their cover of the romantic love song! HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE premiere of the a cappella group’s video for their version of the beloved track, and you can watch it above. Fittingly, the video follows preparations for a wedding day from the perspective of the groom, as he nervously awaits his time to head down the aisle, while getting some support from his boys, of course. Try not to get the chills as you watch this one!

Home Free is currently made up of Austin Brown (high tenor), Rob Lundquist (tenor), Adam Rupp (vocal percussion/beat boxer), Tim Foust (bass) and Adam Chance (baritone), although the members of the group have changed over the years. Since forming in 2000, the band has consistently toured across the United States. However, they got their big break when they won the fourth season of NBC’s show The Spin-Off in 2013. In Jan. 2014, they released their first album on a major label, and have consistently been putting out music ever since. Their most recent studio album, TIMELESS, was released in Sept. 2017.

The guys are currently on the second leg of their TIMELESS tour, which will continue until the middle of May. They’ll also be performing at the ACM Awards Official After Party on April 15 in Las Vegas!