FDNY Firefighter, 37, Tragically Dies Putting Out Blaze On Set Of Bruce Willis Movie In Harlem

Firefighter Michael R. Davidson, 37, lost his life while working to put out a massive fire in Harlem on Thursday, March 22. Michael, a father of four, was somehow separated from his unit while battling the five-alarm fire, reports ABC News, and was later found unconscious. The following morning, Commissioner Dan Nigro revealed that Michael had been transported to Harlem Hospital but sadly was unable to survive his injuries. Michael is survived by his wife, Eileen, and their four children, according to the FDNY’s official statement on social media.

The fire that killed Michael occurred in the same building where an Ed Norton and Bruce Willis movie was filming. The producers released a statement after news of Michael’s death broke, sending their “deepest condolences” to his family. “As soon as we noticed smoke coming up into our set, our crew immediately alerted the fire department and began alerting residents of the building even as we evacuated our cast and crew. To our great sorrow, we now know that a NYC firefighter lost his life battling the blaze that grew, and our hearts ache in solidarity with his family,” the rest of the statement reads. “New York City firefighters truly are the bravest in the world. We watched firsthand with astonishment as they charged into the smoke to make sure all were safely out and then fought to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading, putting their lives on the line as they do every day. The FDNY are real life super-heroes and have our boundless admiration and gratitude.”

Our thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of Michael Davidson during this difficult time.