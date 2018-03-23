DuShon Monique Brown Dead: Beloved ‘Chicago Fire’ Actress Dies At 49

This is absolutely heartbreaking. DuShon Monique Brown, who played Connie on NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire,’ has died at just 49 years old after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

“We are very sad to announce the untimely death of beloved Chicago actress DuShon Monique Brown. DuShon, most affectionately known to many as Connie on NBC’s Chicago Fire, died suddenly Friday [March 23] morning of natural causes,” Robert Schroeder, DuShon’s manager, said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kindhearted soul. DuShon was a film, television, commercial and voice-over actress who also graced the stages of many Chicago theaters. She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected.”

The Chicago Fire actress died a little after 12 p.m. at St. James Olympia Field Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office revealed, according to the Chicago Tribune. DuShon, who played Connie, Chief Boden’s assistant on Chicago Fire, reportedly admitted herself to a Chicago hospital a few days before her death after suffering chest pains, TMZ reports. She reportedly went through tests and was released from the hospital.

“The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife. “Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.” HollywoodLife has reached out to DuShon’s rep for comment. DuShon, a Chicago native, had been on the show since its debut in 2012. She most recently appeared in the show’s 2-hour movie event on March 22. DuShon also starred as Nurse Katie Welch on Prison Break from 2005 to 2007. She had completed filming for the TV movie Public Housing Unit, which is set to be released this year.

The tragic news of DuShon’s death was also confirmed in an email sent to parents by Chicago’s Kenwood Academy High School principal Gregory Jones, where DuShon was once a counselor. She worked as the school’s crisis counselor and led the Drama Starz Program. DuShon was also an accomplished violinist and played with the Illinois Symphony Orchestra at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, according to IMDb. DuShon is survived by her daughter, Zoe. She will be so missed.