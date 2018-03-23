Darren Criss Adds To Lea Michele’s Illiterate Theory By Claiming She Can’t Walk Or Swim Either

Darren Criss has a new Lea Michele conspiracy theory, and it’s hilarious! Wait until you hear it!

Just when you thought the “Lea Michele is illiterate” conspiracy theory was put to rest, her pal Darren Criss has just revealed another thing she can’t do. In a video posted to Twitter on March 23, Darren said, “So there’s a lot of speculation that Lea Michele cannot read or write. But, that’s not true. She can’t read, write, or speak! She can’t even swim or walk. She can’t do anything!” It’s obvious Darren is only messing around, but it’s quite hilarious. Even Lea, who can be seen in the clip, couldn’t help but laugh. So, in the words of Taylor Swift, you just have to “Shake It Off.” Take a look at Darren’s video below!

It’s good to see Lea isn’t taking the far-fetched claim too seriously. In fact, she responded to the theory developed by super fans Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman just yesterday. “Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back, literally laughing out loud at all this. love you!!!!” the Glee star tweeted on March 22. So funny, right? And as for the theory, Jaye and Robert believe that since Lea’s has acted for the majority of her life, she didn’t get a proper education. They even suggested that fans should pay closer attention to when she sings autographs because her pen never seems to be touching the paper. To be honest, it’s pretty intriguing, but we’re not convinced.

Nevertheless, the whole thing has certainly provided us with a good laugh. “I’m legit crying over the fact that Lea Michele is illiterate & there’s an entire conspiracy on it. I need to get off of Twitter,” one user said. We can totally relate! Maybe tomorrow we’ll learn another thing she can’t do!