Chris Brown Freaking Out Over Rihanna’s New Pregnancy Rumors: Why It Gets Under His Skin

Speculation that Rihanna is expecting her first child started buzzing online again, and Chris Brown isn’t happy about it. HollywoodLife heard he’s ‘furious’ about the rumors. Here’s why.

Another day, another Rihanna pregnancy rumor. RiRi is currently in a relationship with Hassan Jameel, and fans have been questioning if she’s pregnant with his child pretty much anytime she’s gone out in public lately. When reports speculating if the singer is expecting surfaced online (again), one person in particular freaked out about it: Chris Brown. “Chris is furious over the latest Rihanna pregnancy rumors,” a source close to the “Freaky Friday” singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Every time Chris hears about Rihanna possibly being pregnant, he gets really bothered and totally freaks out. Chris has a lot of love for Rihanna and he always wanted to be the one to have a family with her. It makes him emotional to hear that she could be having someone else’s baby. Chris has always felt that one day things might workout between them, so if the rumors turn out to be true, he will be heartbroken.”

Even though the two stars haven’t dated in years, they keep finding themselves connected lately. When an ad that seemingly mocked their 2009 domestic violence incident was spotted and spread around, the “Wild Thoughts” singer ferociously slammed the photo sharing app for making light of a serious issue. But behind the scenes, she hit up her ex to discuss how to move forward from this tricky situation. “She isn’t in the habit of talking to Chris anymore but this did bring them back together,” a friend of Rihanna’s told HL. “They’re not done talking either because there are people in Rihanna’s camp that want her to take legal action. She and Chris ultimately have to decide if that’s worth it, or not, but Rihanna’s happy that they’re both on the same page about this BS and how wrong it is.”

