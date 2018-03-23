Offset’s Alleged Baby Mama, Celina Powell, Gives Birth To Daughter: Is DNA Test In The Works?

Celina Powell has given birth, which means fans may finally get to know once & for all if Cardi B’s fiancé, Offset, is actually the dad, like Celina’s claimed for months!

Baby Karma has arrived! Celina Powell has officially given birth, as she announced on March 23, via Instagram, and we can only imagine she’ll demand Offset, 26, to take a DNA test asap! After all, ever since announcing her pregnancy to the world in December, Celina has been adamant about the rapper being her baby daddy. And as HollywoodLife.com previously learned, the new mom was planning on issuing a DNA test as soon as her child arrived — in order to prove Offset truly is the baby’s father. While the artist, who’s currently engaged to Cardi B, 25, has denied Celina’s claims, DNA doesn’t lie, so hopefully the whole situation will get sorted out soon!

“Karma Kiari 💕 You came early & mommy LOVESSSSS you 😍 03/23/18 best day of my whole life,” Celina wrote on Instagram. Along with her sweet words, the new mom shared a precious black-and-white pic of her little one’s hand grabbing her finger. SO adorable! Celina also shared an Instagram Story featuring a similar image with the writing, “Karma K Cephus” over it. The child’s name is especially telling, as Offset’s real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. So Celina seems to be following tradition by giving her child Offset’s last name, as well as two “K” names.

Celina told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in January that she asked a judge to serve Offset with papers, forcing him to take a DNA test, following her baby’s birth. There’s no escaping either, as once he’s served, he’ll HAVE to take the test. “Any adult over 18 and not party to the case can serve the potential father, who must be formally served with the court order, Celina can’t just drop the paperwork off in his mailbox,” family attorney David Pisarra previously told us. “Once Offset is served with the DNA test order, he will be responsible to file a response and take a DNA test to determine paternity and see what happens.” Click here to see Offset and Cardi B’s cutest photos.

Celina tweeted on March 22 that she was on her way to the hospital, revealing her baby was most likely coming early. “On my way to the hospital ,” she wrote. “Baby Karma should be here sooner than expected.” When a fan told her to “post pictures,” the new mom wrote back, “I have a camera crew .” So apparently we’ll be seeing plenty of photos of her newborn!