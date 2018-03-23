Justin Bieber Slammed As Worst ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Ever By Bill Hader: ‘It Was Rough’

Bill Hader is NOT a Belieber! He called Justin Bieber the worst ‘SNL’ musical guest in a new interview, slamming his poor behavior. Watch!

Bill Hader, 39, didn’t mince words when a fan called in to see who he thinks was the worst Saturday Night Live ever! “It was [Justin] Bieber. Bieber, he just was in a bad place,” the comedian confessed on the March 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Maybe he’s in a better place, but back then it was rough.” (Justin first appeared as the show’s musical guest in 2010, and again as both the host and guest in 2013.)

“Everyone’s usually on great behavior. Everyone’s very excited and great behavior most time,” Bill continued. “Yeah, Bieber’s the only one in my experience. I think it was just, he seemed exhausted or at the end of a rope.” There you have it!

Bill is famously not a fan of the “Sorry” singer. The former SNL cast member also called out JB in a 2013 interview with The Howard Stern Show, and in 2014’s Live From New York: An Uncensored History Of Saturday Night Live. “Justin Bieber showed up with like 20 guys. He had a guy holding a slice of pizza. A guy holding a diet coke,” he told Stern, laughing. “Going around stage, you’re trying to fight through all these people to get dressed.”

“I really didn’t enjoy having Justin Bieber around,” Bill also said in 2014, via the New York Post. “He’s the only one who lived up to the reputation. I think that’s the only time I felt that way in eight years.” Womp!