Bella Hadid, Zendaya & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week — See Pics

From jumpsuits to ruffled gowns, to bold colors and prints, we saw it all this week. See pics of the best dressed stars of the past seven days by clicking below!

Bella Hadid, 21, looked flawless in a ruffled Dior gown at the Dior Art of Color exhibition in Shanghai, China on March 21. This is one of our favorite looks ever! From feminine and flirty to chic and polished, Meghan Markle looked gorgeous in a hunter green pencil skirt by Greta Constantine, a Victoria Beckham sweater, Jimmy Choo velvet pumps and the Mai by Mackage coat while at an appearance with fiance Prince Harry in Belfast, Ireland on March 23.

Drew Barrymore wore a flowing red dress for the premiere of her show Santa Clarita Diet on March 22. Celeb hairstylist Lona Vigi gave Drew 1970s inspired curls by using SheaMoisture’s new Silicone Free Miracle Styler Leave-In Treatment and Manuka Honey & Yogurt collection. Ashley Greene also wore a gorgeous red dress by Self Portrait at the boohoo Block Party in Los Angeles on March 21. The party celebrated The Zendaya Edit, a new fashion collab with the star. Zendaya looked cool in head-to-toe white. She wore a zip up hoodie with athletic pants.

Emma Roberts wore a colorful Zimmerman print at a Dr. Barbara Sturm dinner in L.A. on March 21. Bring us spring, Emma! Peyton List looked sweet at the L.A. premiere for Pacific Rim Uprising. Bella Thorne wore a gorgeous white coat and blue shoes while doing press for her movie Midnight Sun in New York on March 22. Blake Lively went for a black and white Monse dress at a film screening in New York on March 22.

