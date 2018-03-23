Baskin Champion Caught Leaving Justin Bieber’s House in One Of His Favorite Sweatshirts — See Pic

Selena who? Baskin Champion has spent another overnight visit with Justin Bieber and was seen leaving his place in one of the singer’s favorite sweatshirts. We’ve got the pic.

Uh oh! Baskin Champion seems to have made a real impression on Justin Bieber, as she’s spent two of the last three days having overnight visits to the 24-year-old singer’s home. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was seen leaving his house wearing an oversized white hoodie that had “Fairfax” written on the front. It just so happens that the Biebs is a huge fan of the Zoe Fairfax sweatshirt, as he’s been photographed rocking the exact same look in black. Could this be one of Justin’s own hoodie’s that Baskin is rocking? It sure looks like it!

Ironically, Justin’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, has been photographed wearing the same black Fairfax hoodie as the Biebs, but in her own size. Selena has worn his clothing plenty of times in the past so seeing Baskin doing the same thing has to be killing her. The “Sorry” singer’s sudden interest in Baskin seems to prove that the Jelena are indeed on a break. Justin took Baskin to a Craig David concert on March 20 and was seen dancing with the blonde beauty and putting on a PDA display, hugging her and putting his arms around her. They ended up going home together and now she’s spent yet another overnight visit at the Biebs’ LA pad.

This can’t come as good news to Selena, who was in Sydney, Australia on a girls trip with friends when Justin’s romance with Baskin became public. She’s the sister of Abby Champion, 21, who happens to be the girlfriend of Justin’s BFF Patrick Schwarzenegger, 24. That should make for cozy double dates between the couples. We will officially know how serious things are if Justin brings Baskin to church. She’s a devout Christian just like the Biebs, so that would definitely be the next step.

Check out Justin rocking the same sweatshirt as his new lady:

Justin Bieber wearing Zoe Fairfax Hoodie in Black #justinbieber https://t.co/z1lwNoMnYc pic.twitter.com/i3oyCXds12 — Star Style Man (@starstyle_man) July 10, 2017

And here’s Baskin leaving his place on March 23:

Poor Selena! This has got to hurt.