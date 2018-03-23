Aubrey O’Day Called Trump Jr. & Wife’s Marriage A ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ After Alleged Affair

Aubrey O’Day knew all along that alleged lover Donald Trump Jr.’s marriage to wife Vanessa would never last. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she called it a ‘ticking time bomb.’

No one was less surprised that Donald Trump Jr., 40 and his wife Vanessa, 40, were divorcing than his alleged former mistress Aubrey O’Day . The 34-year-old and the first son reportedly fell in love while filming Celebrity Apprentice back in 2011 and allegedly had a torrid affair where the tycoon contemplated leaving his wife for the ex Danity Kane singer. “Aubrey O’Day doesn’t have very much to say surrounding Don Jr. and Vanessa’s divorce. She’s honestly surprised they lasted this long because Aubrey knew what type of man Don Jr. was years ago when he was courting her and telling her all these things about his marriage with his wife,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She understands why Vanessa stayed with him all these years, especially for the sake of their children. But because she did, Aubrey doesn’t feel any need to apologize at all. Aubrey really felt Don Jr. and Vanessa’s relationship became a time bomb when Vanessa found out about her years ago,” our insider adds. Vanessa reportedly busted Don Jr. when she found Aubrey’s sexy texts to him while he was in the shower. He then allegedly put a stop to his affair and tried to refocus on this marriage after Vanessa reportedly called up Aubrey and put her three kids on the phone to remind her that she was destroying a family.

Not only did Vanessa stay with Don Jr. despite his alleged wandering ways, the couple went on to have two more kids together before she finally had enough and filed for divorce on March 15. So far Don Jr. hasn’t commented on the affair allegations, meaning that he’s yet to deny it. Aubrey tellingly put out a song titled “DJT” — the initials for Donald John Trump — back in 2013 after their alleged affair ended that told of being madly in love with a man who also loved her back, but couldn’t leave behind the life he had with someone else. Nowhere in the song did the lyrics give any reference to why the song was titled the way it was, so it sure is curious.