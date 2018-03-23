Ariel Winter Gives Off Old Hollywood Vibes In Gorgeous, Sparkling Silver Dress At Movie Premiere

There she goes again! Ariel Winter slayed the red carpet by oozing classic Hollywood glam in a stunning silver gown.



Ariel Winter, 20, sure knows how to make a red carpet statement! On the red carpet at the premiere of The Last Movie Star, Ariel wore a floor-length silver gown with spaghetti straps. The gown looked like it has hand picked for Ariel straight out of a vintage dress shop somewhere in Hollywood! Ariel’s figure was on full display in the form-fitting fabric, with a deep V plunge dipping in the front to show just a touch of cleavage. How sexy!

As if the gown wasn’t enough, Ariel also rocked a bright, bold red lipstick with dark eye shadow for contrast. Plus, her long, black hair was blown out with curls on the bottom that she had pulled to the side. Quite frankly she looked like a dark-haired Marilyn Monroe — or even better, like a Joan Crawford! Ariel has always had good fashion sense, even on Modern Family where she’s playing the family “nerd”. That’s one sexy nerd!

For those of you who missed it, we recently crowned Ariel our “Instagram Queen of the Week” right here on HollywoodLife. What does that coveted title mean? Well, that part is easy — it means that for one week Ariel posted a number of incredible Instagram shots that we just couldn’t help but put together for a roundup.