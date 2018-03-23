Amber Rose Defends Blac Chyna’s Alleged Sex Tape: She ‘Knows How To Suck A D***’

After Blac Chyna was slammed for an underwhelming sexual performance in her alleged sex tape, which leaked in Feb. 2018, Amber Rose hit back at critics saying her bestie’s got mad skills in the bedroom!

Amber Rose, 34, is setting the record straight about Blac Chyna‘s oral skills. After Chyna’s alleged sex tape leaked back in February, the model 29, was slammed on the internet for a “poor” oral performance, as seen in the video. The tape featured a woman, fans believed to be Chyna, performing oral sex on a male partner, who fans later found out was her ex, rapper, Mechie. He even admitted it was indeed him in the video. So, Amber made sure to tell the world that her bestie’s got mad skills in the bedroom.

“I just want to say this, on the record,” Amber told Big Boy TV in a recent interview, as seen above. “If you think Blac Chyna don’t know how to suck a d**k, you got her all the way f****d up. All the way messed up. And I’m gonna tell y’all what… sometimes if you have [someone] sitting on your chest, but sometimes you know, when you give oral, it’s a cute little mm-mm, you know, nothing OD, and sometimes you OD on it. Don’t ever for a second think that my bestie, my sister, Blac Chyna, can’t suck a d**k.”

Last month, Chyna made headlines when the explicit video made its way around the internet and subsequently went viral. Following the leak, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom put out a statement, slamming the act. “Revenge porn posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images—is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual,” she told E!.

A few days after Chyna’s lawyer spoke out, Chyna’s now ex-boyfriend, Mechie admitted to being the man in the video. “Basically, we were at the club and she’s like we need to link up so we did and then that’s what lead to the video happening,” he recalled. Mechie reportedly was the one who recorded the video on Chyna’s phone, with both of them having their own copy, as reported by TMZ. When the site caught up with Chyna, after the leak, she claimed she had no idea who was behind the leak. “Your guess is as good as mine,” she said after behind asked who was behind the act.

Mechie and Chyna dated for a few months before breaking up in August 2017. She’s now dating rapper, YBN Almighty Jay, 18.

“To be completely honest, it just got to a point where the so called hype and fame of the relationship was starting to get out of hands and overshadow what I had going on with my music and my brand. It was getting in the way of what I had going on.”

As for Mechie’s take on his split with Chyna? — “It helped me get more fans and followers around the world but it also hurt me because it tied me to her brand and a lot of people didn’t want to deal with a messy situation and she’s got a messy situation,” he admitted to The Shade Room. “I have my own label and I lost investors and sponsorship deals because I was tied to her. You gain and loose.”