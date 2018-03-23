Amber Nash On Which ‘Roseanne’ Actresses Inspired Her Growing Up

‘Archer’ star, Amber Nash, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about which women in Hollywood inspired her early on in her career.



Amber Nash, 40, helped HollywoodLife celebrate Women’s History Month by dishing on which actresses she’s looked up to over the years. “I love Lily Tomlin,” Amber, who added that she was an 80s kid, told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE interview. “When I was a kid I feel like Lily Tomlin was really doing incredible, fun movies.” Those movies Amber might be referring to? Likely some of Lily’s best, such as All of Me, Big Business, and The Beverly Hillbillies! If you’ve never heard of those films you should probably Google them so you can watch immediately.

However, Amber added that there was one family-centric show that was pretty important to her growing up: Roseanne. “You know, I love Roseanne. I love John Goodman. That show was so great,” Amber told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Her favorite from the cast? “Aunt Jackie — Laurie Metcalfe. She’s so incredible. So incredible!” We could not agree more, Amber. Here’s to hoping the Archer actress will be tuning in when Roseanne returns to television on Tuesday, March 27 at 8pm ET on ABC. We sure will be!

So, who is inspiring Amber as an adult? That one’s easy! “For sure Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Amy Sedaris — I think [she’s] so weird and funny in such a fun way. There’s so many people who are doing incredible things, but I’d say those are my top three ladies.” That’s not a bad top three, Amber!