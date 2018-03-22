Zendaya Slammed For Not Offering Boohoo Collab In Plus Sizes — See Her Response

Zendaya’s Boohoo Edit just hit the web for purchase, but there is already some controversy! See how the star responded to criticism about sizing below.

Zendaya threw a ’90s throwback party, complete with a surprise performance by Snoop Dogg, on March 21 in Los Angeles, to celebrate the launch of the Boohoo.com spring collection, and specifically her “Zendaya Edit.” Famous guests included Paris Hilton, Jordyn Woods, Normani and Dinah, previously of Fifth Harmony, Ashley Greene, Nick Viall and many more. As amazing as this launch party was, Zendaya was immediately met with some criticism by fans online, as it appeared her Edit was only available in certain sizes.

As we previously reported, the pieces start at just $5, and are supposed to be available in sizes 4-22. However, online, many pieces at the launch were only available up to a size 12. Michelle on Twitter asked Zendaya: “Really disappointed to find that @Zendaya’s boohoo edit (advertised for sizes 2-20) does not have inclusive sizing across the board. # why?” Zendaya responded, “I’ve looked into it, apparently the curve sizes sold out first and that’s why they’re not showing up as available.” Let’s hope for a re-stock soon, because we want it all!

Zendaya’s Edit includes a pastel satin suit, a blue corset maxi dress, striped crop tops, denim culottes, bodycon dresses, and much more. See pics of Zendaya modeling some of her favorite pieces in the gallery attached above!

Carol Kane, the CEO and Co-Founder of boohoo.com said previously about this dream collab, “Zendaya is everything the boohoo girl is and we can’t wait to have her on board with us for spring. The 50+ piece collection was selected by Zendaya and includes runway trends such as Bohemian Wanderer and Athleisure. Inspired by her own style, the edit gives a nod to the 90s that we think our customers will really love.”