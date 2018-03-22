Beyonce & JAY-Z: Why They Are Choosing To Keep The Twins’ Childhood Out Of The Public Eye

Dying to know why you haven’t seen much of Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins? You’re not alone! Now we’ve got some answers!

Ever since Rumi and Sir Carter were born, in June of 2017, they’ve been carefully kept out of the public eye. We don’t blame their parents Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48! It makes sense to allow them a peaceful upbringing. But we’re dying to see them! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning what the famous couple intended. “Beyonce has been super protective of her new twins and has been keeping then under wraps since they have been born,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “While Blue [Ivy Carter, 6] has been all over the place, awards shows and charity events, Beyonce and Jay have decided to keep the twins safely at home.”

The source added that both Bey and JAY have creatively shared a great deal with their fans on their latest albums, but they aren’t ready to share the twins. “Aside from their Instagram reveal photo, Beyonce has been very secretive about her new babies, not talking about them much, not allowing them out in public much and keeping their existence a mystery to her diehard fans. Both JAY and Beyonce have bared their souls on their albums Lemonade and 4:44, discussing the intimate details of their relationship but Beyonce feels the twins’ childhood is where she draws the line. She wants to cherish the twins’ early memories and keep that part of her family life private, for now.”