John Bolton: 5 Things To Know About Trump’s New National Security Advisor In Dramatic Shakeup

1. Bolton has worked under three other Republican presidents. He served as George W. Bush‘s United Nations Ambassador. He worked in the State and Justice Departments under the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations. 2. President-Elect Trump had considered Bolton as a potential Secretary of State. Rex Tillerson for the job instead. Tillerson In a 2016 interview, then-candidate Trump revealed that he had Bolton on his list as a possible Secretary of State. In a Dec. 1, 2016 interview with Fox News’ Fox and Friends, Bolton admitted that President-Elect Trump was considering him to be his top diplomat. The tycoon later selected Exxon Oil CEOfor the job instead. Tillerson was fired from his position by Trump on March 13.

3. Bolton might have to shave off his trademark mustache to please his boss.

He’s long been known for his signature bushy mustache, but Trump hates facial hair, especially on those who work under him. Some associates of the president even said that it was a deciding factor in him not getting the Secretary of State job. Even former White House advisor Steve Bannon admitted, “Bolton’s mustache is a problem. Trump doesn’t think he looks the part. You know Bolton is an acquired taste,” in Michael Wolff‘s 2017 Trump tell-all book Fire and Fury.

4. Bolton hates North Korea and has a much more hardline stance against the country than his predecessor McMaster.

He has advocated for the bombing of North Korea and is much more hawkish on military issues. He pushed for the 2003 invasion of Iraq under President Bush.