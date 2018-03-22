Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Claims She’s Been Victim Of ‘Thuggish Behavior’ While Speaking Out On Trump

Ahead of her appearance on ’60 Minutes,’ Stormy Daniels’ lawyer trashed Donald Trump, accusing the president of acting like a thug by making ‘threats’ against her!

President Donald Trump’s legal team filed a lawsuit against Stormy Daniels, 39, claiming the former adult film star broke her non-disclosure agreement so much that she could owe more than $20 million. To Stormy’s lawyer, this lawsuit is nothing but Trump tying to scare his client into silence. “Now we have a sitting US president…who is threatening to sue a private citizen for over $20 million for talking about their relationship,” Michael Avenatti told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on the March 22 episode of New Day. “It’s remarkable. I don’t think it’s ever occurred in the history of the United States.”

Stormy’s lawyer accused Trump’s legal team, led by his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, of “engaging in thuggish behavior, threats, intimidation, and hiding the money trail.” Michael didn’t go into any further details about these alleged “threats,” but this wasn’t the first time he’s accused the Trump team of such tactics. While speaking with Chris on March 16, Michael said Stormy (real name Stephanie Gregory Clifford) was “physically threatened” to shut her mouth about her alleged affair with Donald. However, Michael said that Stormy would spill all the tea about Trump when she talks with Anderson Cooper on the March 25 episode of 60 Minutes.

Stormy seems to be taking these “threats” and “intimidation” in stride. The woman, who Trump’s lawyer allegedly paid $130,000 in hush money and had sign a NDA days before the 2016 election, cracked a joke about her alleged romp. “Technically, I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago,” she tweeted, adding that “there was no sleeping” and that in 2006, Donald was “just a goofy reality TV star.” All kidding aside, Stormy did claim Donald “had me bullied” and “broke laws to cover it up.” While she’s still keeping her sense of humor, it seems Stormy and her lawyer are treating this matter seriously.

What more shocking accusations will Stormy make in her 60 Minutes appearance? Stormy claims that she and Donald had unprotected sex, and the alleged lovemaking wasn’t that great. Perhaps the most bizarre accusation came when Stormy claimed Donald asked her to spank him with a Forbes magazine that featured him and his adult kids on the cover. What weird and disgusting details are left to tell? Guess the American public will have to tune in on March 25 to find out.