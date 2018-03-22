Stormy Daniels Strips To Lacy Bra & Teases That She’ll Tell The ‘Real Story’ About Donald Trump

Ex porn star Stormy Daniels is looking to make a buck for talking to fans. She’s stripped down to a lace bra and stockings to offer up the ‘real story’ about what happened with Donald Trump.

Well this is an interesting way for Stormy Daniels to make some coin ahead of her big 60 Minutes interview. The 38-year-old former porn star and alleged Donald Trump mistress is offering up live one on one time via Camster.com, a website that allows personalized live cams and sex chats. In a bizarre promo for her services, she’s dressed in a lacy black bra that shows off tons of her ample cleavage along with matching undies, a garter belt and stockings to sex up her look. But instead of being in a sultry setting, she’s leaning against a stool in a cheap looking apartment kitchen as she delivers her pitch to have hot one on one time with her. What the what?! They couldn’t have found a more elegant or at least racy setting than a small kitchen for her naughty pitch?

“You can video chat with me live, only on Camster. Where I would love to tell you the real story about what happened,” she purrs as she slyly looks away. “Maybe even with you know who!” she adds. “Don’t forget, it is Camster and I’ll see you there!” Well, she probably won’t go into great detail about her alleged 2006 affair with the Trumpster as she’s being sued for $20 million by his personal lawyer for allegedly violating a non-disclosure agreement. But she is expected to open up about the alleged sordid romance on a March 25 60 Minutes sit-down which you can watch for free.

Time with Stormy is going to cost you, as customers will have to spend $3.99 per minute for a private chat, or $1.99 for Show Mode, starting on March 23. So far her profile only lists 157 fans and she hasn’t used the site since 2016 according to her profile page. Camster bills her appearance as “Hear her true stories and get to know her one on one.” Yeah, for a price. It’s unclear if her one on one time will include Stormy in her undies or lingerie. On 60 Minutes she appears in conservative black pencil skirt and red blouse for her interview with Anderson Cooper, where she obviously wants to be taken seriously.

Yeah, there’s a pretty big difference between Camster Stormy and 60 Minutes Stormy. She claims she wasn’t paid a dime for her CBS interview, but seems to want to make a buck through sexy live chats.