Stephen Colbert Works Out With The ‘Notorious’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg & She Whoops His A##

Don’t mess with the Notorious RBG! Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg may be 85, but as Stephen Colbert found out, she stays ‘stupid strong’ thanks to a killer workout.

“It’s no secret. Everybody knows I’m a huge fan of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Stephen Colbert, 53, said during the March 21 episode of The Late Show. Stephen then joined the “feminist icon” in the gym in Washington DC, after pointing out that her “super hard” exercise regiment is what keeps the 85-year-old justice going. “I want to see what your workout is. Let’s get fully ripped and exploded. Let’s get shredded. Let’s get stupid strong,” he said. From there, the two got their sweat on.

After failing to convince RBG to work out to C+C Music Factory‘s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” the late night comedian soon realized that RBG’s exercise routine is now joke. “I’m cramping, and I’m working out with an 85-year-old woman,” he said. Excuse you, Stephen – an 85-year-old SUPER DIVA, according to the words on Ruth’s sweatshirt. Be sure to put some respect on her name.

Speaking of names, Stephen addressed Ruth’s new moniker. “Now, you’re the ‘Notorious RBG,’ ” Stephen said ahead of the workout. “Which is named after – it copies the ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ a famous rapper,” she clarified. “When people ask ‘what do you have in common with the Notorious B.I.G.’ I say, we have one thing in common, and that is we were both born and bred in Brooklyn, New York.”

BK in the house! Also, during the chat, Stephen also pressed the Justice about whether or not she’s in the Ocean’s 8 movie. He also looked to get a ruling on one of the more divisive issues in America today: is a hotdog a sandwich?

After some wiry deliberations with Stephen, who set some pretty loose definitions as to what constitutes a sandwich, RBG looked as she was about to overturn faux-judge John Hodgman’s decision. The podcast icon, according to Vulture, declared that a hotdog is not a sandwich. The Notorious RBG didn’t really agree with that. Actually, she didn’t really settle the matter in a specific way, thus leaving the decision up to the lower (fake) court’s ruling. Considering how hard she goes at the gym, she probably avoids hotdogs altogether.