It’s not the suit that sells the look, it’s the gorgeous stunner in the suit! See which celebs know how to rock a one-piece!

Summer is quickly approaching and while we anxiously wait for the weather to heat up, it’s time take a look back at the celebs who truly own the summer months! Sure, skimpy bikinis catch the eye but sometimes all it takes is confidence and the right look to make a one-piece blow us out of the water! First of all, no one can compete with Selena Gomez, 25, when she opts for a sizzling one-piece! The hitmaker headed to Mexico at the end of 2017, that’s when she took to the beach in a simple black bathing suit that effortlessly showcased her amazing curves! And she isn’t alone!

Kylie Jenner dazzled fans when she and BFF Jordyn Woods, both 20, decided to do some sunbathing in 2017. They pulled on some mesh one-piece bathing suits that will definitely get your temperature rising! Sure, Ky is no stranger to bikinis but we’re convinced she truly shines when she embraces a one-piece with just the right cut. Likewise, Lea Michele, 31, is known for her slender figure,which she decided to put on display during a recent trip to the beach! So amazing!

Of course, when discussing A-listers in one-piece swimsuits, we can’t leave out Taylor Swift! The 28-year-old pop star is far more modest than most women in the public eye. Remember, it took years before she finally decided to offer fans a peek at her belly button! So, needles to say, Taylor is the queen of the one-piece and when she held her 4th of July bash in 2016, she was the very picture of patriotism in an incredible red, white and blue one-piece! Love it! Take a look at loads more stars rocking one-piece swimwear right here!