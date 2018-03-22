New music from Shawn Mendes is here! Fans have been anxiously waiting, and on March 22, the singer finally dropped his anticipated new single, ‘In My Blood.’ Listen here.

Just when it seemed like Shawn Mendes would be performing “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” at award shows for the rest of our lives, he’s blessed us with new music! The 19-year-old released his newest song, “In My Blood,” on March 22, and Twitter immediately blew up with fans freaking out about the new track. Earlier this week, Shawn cryptically began teasing new music on Instagram, slowly giving more hints every day about when the song would be out, what it’s called and more. Just hours before the release, he took to social media to share one final thought with his loyal followers.

“Just wanted to write this note before the song comes out tonight and say how excited I am for you all to hear it,” he wrote. “I know I’ve been pretty quiet during this album process and I just wanted to thank you with all of my heart for being there and supporting me the entire time. This song is the closest song to my heart that I’ve ever written and I hope you guys love it and all the new music coming your way. I love and appreciate you all so much!!!” On the track, Shawn sings about feeling down and wanting to give up, but pushing through because it’s not “in [his] blood” to do so.

While it’s obviously hard to hear him sing about these tough moments he’s gone through, the song is definitely relatable, and hopefully Shawn’s powerful message at the heart of the recording will be able to inspire his fans to also not give up.

Shawn has been hard at work on his third album over the last several months, although he has not yet confirmed when the release date for that will be. This September, it will be two years since Shawn released his sophomore record, Illuminate, so fans are definitely getting anxious! At least we’ll have “In My Blood” to hold us over for now!