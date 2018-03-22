See Pic
Selena Gomez Spotted Finally Leaving Sydney — Is She Headed Home To Justin Bieber?

Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game.

That was quick! Selena Gomez just arrived in Sydney less than a week ago and now she’s outta there. Is she heading home to Justin Bieber after he got cozy with model Baskin Champion?

Selena Gomez is leaving Australia just the way she arrived — carrying a ukulele! The singer was photographed with a super tall fan at the airport in Sydney on March 22 with her little black instrument in hand. The 25-year-old also had on her “Choose Empathy” sweatshirt, which she was also wearing in pal Anna Collins‘ gorgeous Instagram photo of the star. She was all smiles in the adorable pic, wearing a pair of dark sunglasses and a jean jacket with her newly short bob hairstyle pulled back. If she has any worries about Justin Bieber, 24, getting cozy with model Baskin Champion, 22, it sure doesn’t show.

While Selena was down under, the Biebs was photographed putting on the PDA with the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model at a Craig David concert in LA on March 20. The two danced, hugged and left the joint together all while Selena was an ocean away. The video of them taken by a fan went viral and now she’s heading back to LA to see what is up with their relationship. Sel had been enjoying a fun girls trip down under with pals, seen relaxing in a bikini aboard a luxury yacht in Sydney harbor.

We told you EXCLUSIVELY yesterday that Selena was high-tailing it back to LA after seeing the video of Justin romancing Baskin. “Selena is fleeing Australia and headed home after seeing Justin with another woman,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com “She is getting on a plane now, headed back stateside after working on herself in Australia for the week. Selena is hurt and disappointed after seeing Justin with another woman, and she felt the need to run home immediately. Things are definitely not done between Justin and Selena. She still has a lot of things to figure out and she is eager to come home to get clarity on everything.”

Hopefully Justin and Selena’s “break” that they’re on doesn’t lead to a full-on breakup, especially since his eyes and his hands wandered.