Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Look Cozy On First Red Carpet In Ages — See Rare PDA Pic

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds were extra flirty on the red carpet together! Read about their rare PDA moment here!

Get you somebody who looks at you the same way Ryan Reynolds, 41, looks at Blake Lively, 30, and vice versa! While walking the red carpet together for the movie Final Portrait at the Guggenheim museum in NYC on Mar. 22, the two snuggled up for pictures while showering each other with a little love and affection. In a rare display of PDA (they haven’t walked the red carpet together since the 2017 Met Gala), the couple gave each other a big hug, proving that they’re still completely in love. Check out the full size pic of their cute red carpet moment below!

Before the two made a rare appearance on the red carpet together, they hilariously trolled each other on Instagram on Valentine’s Day. In addition to sharing a pic of himself in the gym pretending to be writing a text with his hands bare empty, Ryan wrote, “Ten minutes in to writing an email to my mom, when I realized there was no phone in my hand.” Then Blake commented, “Why won’t this damn app swipe right?” Then he responded, “It’s because its the E-Harmony app.” Then she replied, “Can you show me how to download that? Ever since Ashley Madison closed I’ve been so lonely.” Now, that is some couple goals!

We reported earlier how Blake revealed that her 3-year-old daughter James Reynolds had the best reaction to one of her dresses. In addition to posting a picture of herself wearing a grey sweater dress, Blake provided the caption: “True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, ‘Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!'” While you respect Blake and Ryan’s Instagram-captioning skills, click here to see pics of their two precious daughters.

We’ll keep you posted with any more PDA moments the two might share together.