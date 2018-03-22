Is Russell Simmons The Man Aubrey O’Day Said She Made Out ‘Like Crazy’ With On 2012 Podcast?

Aubrey O’Day’s alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. might not be her only celeb romance. In an unearthed interview, Aubrey said she had a ‘Spanx ripping’ romp with a star. Wait, could it have been Russell Simmons?

As if the controversy surrounding Aubrey O’Day, 34, couldn’t get any messier, the Internet decides to go digging. Amid all the allegations that she and Donald Trump Jr., 40, had an affair in 2011-12, someone uncovered an old interview that may have linked her, romantically, to Russell Simmons, 60. During a 2012 appearance on the RISK! podcast, a show where people “tell true stories they never thought they dared to share,” Aubrey told the audience that she had “a big celebrity” lover that she met while “filming a show.”

“I was walking through the hallways and got pulled into this bathroom, and he threw me up against the wall and looked at me for two seconds and then we started making out like crazy,” she said, according to Page Six. “He goes to rip off my dress and . . . he’s like ‘Holy f–k — I’ve never seen Spanx that big in my life.” Aubrey claims that this romp led to a relationship, one that included phone sex and Skype sex. This mysterious man allegedly called her Spanky because of her undergarments.

This supposed affair eventually fell apart because she caught him in bed with someone else. Now, Aubrey never mentioned who this celeb was because, in her words, she would be “sued up the ass.” Page Six says it was told it could be Russell, because Aubrey appeared in two episodes of his 2010 reality show, Running Russell Simmons. The rap mogul has vehemently denied being that man. “Russell Simmons never had an intimate relationship with Aubrey O’Day,” a rep for him told Page Six. “To be clear: He was not the man Ms. O’Day described as having met on a TV game show that she had a romantic relationship with.”

Aubrey also appeared on Making The Band, a reality television show featuring Diddy, 48, but has denied having a romantic relationship with the Bad Boy icon. Really, the last thing Russell needs is to be roped into the Trump Jr. drama, as 14 women have accused Russell of a variety of sexual misconduct, including rape. Speaking of Trump’s drama, Don Jr.’s got to figure out the details of his impending divorce, as he and Vanessa Trump are splitting up.

As that’s going on, Aubrey has to duck all the shade since her dirty laundry – including an alleged confrontation between her and Vanessa over the reported affair – is now being aired out in the open. Messy.