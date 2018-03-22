Oops! Mel B was spotted doing one last smell check before arriving to an ‘America’s Got Talent’ taping in LA. See the funny pic of Mel catching a whiff here!

Mel B looks good, but she has to make sure she smells good, too! The America’s Got Talent judge paused before heading into the studio to film another episode of the talent competition show on March 20 to give her armpit a good sniff. The whole manuever was caught on camera even though Mel was clearly trying to hide what she was doing. As you can see in the photo below, she’s sniffing herself behind a column while surrounded by some handlers (possibly her bodyguard). Oh well!

So is the move gross or totally normal? We’re going with normal. Don’t even pretend like you haven’t tried to sneak a sniff to make sure you’re all good before going out. She’s in Pasadena! It’s warm there! And, she’s wearing a (very cute) strapless jumpsuit. Her armpits are totally exposed, and are going to be for hours underneath harsh lights in a studio. This is as much about her co-judges’ well-being as it is her own, if you think about it.

Mel’s going to have another reason to stress sweat soon. She announced that she and the rest of the Spice Girls are reuniting to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s May 19 wedding! Well, she accidentally spilled the beans on The Real, at least. She told the ladies that she and the rest of the legendary girl group were attending the nuptials, and when asked if they were also performing, Mel couldn’t keep a straight face! She threw down her notecards and said, “I need to go! I’m going to get fired!” We can’t wait!