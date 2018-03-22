Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Send Out 600 Wedding Invites: Did Priyanka Chopra Get One?

Have you checked your mailbox? The official invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding have been sent out and they’re stunning! But, who made the coveted guest list?

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, are one step closer to saying “I do!” Kensington Palace revealed the couple’s official wedding invitations on Twitter, March 22, and they’re fit for a royal wedding. The Palace confirmed that 600 invitations have been sent out and issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. All guests have been invited to both the service at St George’s Chapel on May 19 and a lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Approximately 200 guests have also been invited to the reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles, which will take place later that evening. Sadly, the palace has not yet announced who has been invited to what’s slated to be the wedding of the year. However you can most likely count on Meghan’s Hollywood friends, Priyanka Chopra, 35, Patrick J. Adams, 36, Serena Williams, 36, and more to be on the guest list. — See the lavish invitations below!

The invitations were handcrafted by Barnard & Westwood — who’ve been designing invitations for the royal family since 1985 — on a machine from the 1930s. The invites were die-stamped in gold and then burnished, with the black text on the invitation also die-stamped, according to Kensington Palace. The invitation, which is gilded around the edge, features The Three Feather Badge of The Prince of Wales on top. The guests’ names were later added by a calligraphy printer.

“His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales…requests the pleasure of the company of ______ at the marriage of his royal highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms. Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, 19th May 2018 at 12 noon followed by a reception at Windsor Castle,” the invitation states. It also contains the dress code: “Uniform. Morning coat or lounge suit, day dress with hat.”

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

This most recent wedding update comes just two days after Kensington Palace revealed that Meghan and Harry have decided on pastry chef Claire Ptak, founder of Violet Bakery, to create their lemon elderflower wedding cake.

Prince Harry and Meghan — who began dating in 2016 — announced their engagement to the world on November 27, 2017. They released their official engagement portraits on December 21 of that same year.