Lionel Richie Pleading With Scott To ‘Date Someone His Own Age’: His Bad Boy Reputation’s Too Much

Lionel Richie hasn’t kept the fact he doesn’t like Scott Disick a secret from him! A source close to Lionel EXCLUSIVELY told HL about how he’s asked Scott to break up with Sofia!

Lionel Richie, 68, has taken the role of an overprotected father to a whole new level. A source close to Lionel EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how he’s contacted Scott Disick, 34, to convince him to break off his relationship with Sofia Richie, 19, many times. “Lionel has reached out to Scott multiple times to end his relationship with Sofia,” our source said. “Lionel has made subtle hints to the media that he does not approve of the relationship. Lionel thinks Scott is too old, and his bad boy reputation is too much for Lionel. He thinks Scott is a bad influence on his much younger daughter. The concerned father has made pleas to Scott to leave his daughter alone and date someone his own age.”

Not only has Scott broached the subject with Scott, he’s also been pleading with Sofia too. “Lionel has also discussed the issue with Sofia, but she is so young and rebellious, she refuses to listen to her father,” our source added. “Lionel is hoping Scott is more mature and respectful enough to obey his wishes, but so far no luck, which is breaking the dad’s heart.” We reported earlier how Scott was furious with Lionel after the 68-year-old singer called Disick’s relationship with Sofia a “phase.” “Scott is furious over Lionel’s latest diss, calling the relationship with his daughter just a phase. Scott is in love with Sofia and willing to go to any length to prove Lionel wrong,” a source told us. “Scott has matured since parting from Kourtney.”

