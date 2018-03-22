Is Lea Michele Illiterate?– Wild Conspiracy Theory Goes Viral & Fans Are Shook

A wild conspiracy theory that Lea Michele can’t read or write has gone viral…and the evidence is pretty compelling Watch here and see if you agree!

Two big-time Lea Michele fans named Jaye and Robert came up with quite an insane theory about the Glee star, and they spent nearly 40 minutes providing evidence as to why you should hop on-board, too. Jaye and Robert posted their video about why they think Lea is illiterate eight months ago, but it started getting major traction on social media March 21, and fans cannot stop talking about it now! The fans are convinced that, since Lea started acting on Broadway at such a young age, she never got the proper schooling to learn how to read and write. So, how does she learn her lines in all her plays and TV shows? The theory suggests that the lines are fed to her verbally, and then she’s just able to memorize them. Yes, that means Ryan Murphy, who casted her on Glee and Scream Queens, is in on the secret!

In the lengthy video, Jaye and Robert go onto detail some pretty compelling evidence about why Lea must be illiterate. For one, when she’s photographed at a book or album signing, her pen NEVER seems to be touching the paper. Plus, a lot of her Instagram captions are super short, and many include nothing more than emojis! Her longer, more detailed captions appear to only show up when the photo is of Lea, taken by someone else, so Jaye and Robert are convinced that whoever took the picture…also wrote the caption to go along with it.

More evidence also comes from a sit down Lea did with her Glee cast members on The Ellen DeGeneres show. First, she fails big time at a game of Cards Against Humanity (can she not read the cards?!) and then, she seems to have trouble writing down her fellow cast member’s names in a game of “Most Likely To…” Jaye and Robert actually have a LOT more to back up their theory, so you can just watch the whole thing here:

After the video went viral, fans started freaking out on Instagram, jumping on-board the “Lea Michele is illiterate” train. Many poked fun at her overuse of emojis, and others made fun of her by sharing Lea’s throwback tweets in which she wrote that she was “reading” a book or script. The whole thing is pretty outrageous, but Jaye and Robert DO do a good job at providing proof!