Kylie Jenner Flipped Out On Kim K For Dissing Travis’ New Face Tattoo — ‘She’s Being Judgemental’

Travis Scott, 25, just got a new tattoo! He now has the word “Free” under his eye. Although face tattoos are always pretty risky, we are completely on board with this decision! However, not everyone is digging his new ink! Thanks to our sources we’re learning that Kim Kardashian, 37, isn’t too keen on the tat and it led to some ugliness between her and Travis’ better half, Kylie Jenner, 20! Check out loads more celebs with amazing tattoos right here.

“Kylie is so happy with Travis right now, she’s absolutely crazy about him and thinks everything he does is genius,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s even defending his new face tattoo. He got the word ‘Free’ tatted under his eye and it’s a little shocking. Kylie ended up getting into a fight with Kim over it because she let it be known that she does not approve. Kylie flipped out on her for being judgmental and basically told her to back off and mind her own business, she’s not going to stand for anyone talking down about Travis, in her eyes he can do no wrong and she’ll defend him no matter what.” Big mistake, Kimmie!

These new juicy details arrive just days after we learned that Ky and Travis are going into business together! So what is there venture? Why, video games! “Travis is in talks with a few E-sports teams to invest and it’s something that he has wanted to explore for a while now,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Both Kylie and Travis are nervous, but super excited to get involved because it’s all new to them, but they’re having a great time learning the business together and this is something tangible that they can do together as a team.” We cannot wait to see what they come up with!