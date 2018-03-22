Kim Cattrall Supports Cynthia Nixon’s Run For Governor After Drama With SJP: I ‘Respect’ It

Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York, and she has the support of a former ‘SATC’ co-star! Kim Cattrall said she ‘respects’ Cynthia’s career choice after slamming Sarah Jessica Parker.

She might not be interested in a Sex and the City reunion, but Kim Cattrall is still supporting her former co-stars in their other endeavors! When a fan asked the actress how she feels about Cynthia Nixon‘s run for governor of New York state, she gave a straightforward answer. “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices,” she wrote.

Cynthia announced she’d be campaigning against current governor Andrew Cuomo in a video shared to Twitter and YouTube on March 19. “New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else,” she said in the promotional vid. “When I grew up, it was just me and my mom in a one bedroom 5th floor walkup. New York is where I was raised and where I’m raising my kids. I’m a proud public school graduate and a proud public school parent. I was given chances that I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today.” She added that she wants to help fix healthcare and the subway system in New York City, as well as reducing mass incarceration. “We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us…This is a time to be visible, this is a time to fight.”

I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices. https://t.co/zae7nJ6VFi — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) March 22, 2018

Kim’s supportive comment toward her ex co-star is a strikingly different tone than she’s been taking toward another former colleague. After Kim announced that her brother tragically past away, Sarah Jessica Parker sent her “love and condolences” on social media. But the message didn’t go over so well. Kim responded by posting a photo on Instagram that read, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.” She added a caption that called the Hocus Pocus star “cruel” and a “hypocrite.” Yikes. At least Cynthia’s gubernatorial run isn’t facing the same sort of backlash!