Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly Planning $2 Million Wedding: She’s Going ‘All Out’

Is Khloe Kardashian planning a wedding with Tristan Thompson? A new report says she’s already started ‘going over mood boards’ for a wildly expensive celebration!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, isn’t even engaged to her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, but they’ve started planning their wedding, according to a new report. “Khloe is ready to go all-out,” a source told InTouch about the extravagant ceremony that will be at a “private estate in Bel Air” during the summer of 2019. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is apparently not sparing any expense for her future nuptials. “The whole thing will cost about $2 million,” the insider said.

Khloe has also enlisted the help of her baby shower planner Mindy Weiss to help figure out all the wedding details. “She and Mindy are already going over mood boards and talking about Khloe’s vision,” the source added, noting that there will likely be “about 150 people” invited to her nuptials. She’s even considered what she wants to wear on the special day. “Something short in champagne or off-white,” the insider said. “She wants it to show off her post-baby body. It will be incredible.”

But before they walk down the aisle, the couple have a different milestone to get through first: the birth of their daughter. As you likely know, Khloe is expecting her first child with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, and she’s due at the end of March or the beginning of April — aka, SOON. Unlike her sister Kylie Jenner, the Revenge Body star has been keeping fans in the loop throughout her pregnancy. From revealing that she’s craving Popeyes to confirming that she didn’t conceive in a hotel room, Khloe has been updating her followers on tons of minute details via Twitter. On March 19, she even said that she wants her daughter’s name to start with a “T.” While she hasn’t spoken publicly about a future wedding, we’re sure that if the time comes to say “I do,” she’ll let her fans know!

Beautiful but I’m going with a babe that starts with a T — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 19, 2018

HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe and Tristan’s reps for comment.