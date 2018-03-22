Karen McDougal Reveals Intimate Details Of 1st Night She Allegedly Had Sex With Trump: I ‘Cried A Lot’

Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal is opening up about the first time she & Donald Trump allegedly had sex! Click here to watch the preview of her upcoming interview with Anderson Cooper!

Karen McDougal‘s bombshell interview with Anderson Cooper, 50, regarding her alleged affair with Donald Trump, 71, is set to air at 8pm EST on Mar. 22, and if the recently aired clip of her sit-down is any indication, it’s going to get super juicy! In the preview, Karen tells Anderson about what happened after the first time she allegedly had sex with Donald: “After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn’t know how to take that.” After confirming that Trump had allegedly tried to hand her money, she went on to say, “I don’t even know how to describe the look on my face. It must have been so sad because I had never been offered money like that before, number one, but number two, I thought does he think I’m in this for money, or why I’m here tonight, or is this a normal thing? I didn’t know, but I looked at him and I said, ‘That’s not me. I’m not that kind of girl.’ And he said, ‘Oh,’ and he said, ‘You’re really special,’ And I was like, ‘Thank you.’ So I left, I actually got into the car… and I started crying, I was really sad, it really hurt me, but I went back…” Check out the entire clip from her upcoming interview below.

According to Karen, the first time she and Trump allegedly slept with each other left her emotionally shaken. Karen added, “It hurt me that he saw me in that light, and he obviously assumed that was the kind of girl I was, maybe because I was a Playmate, I don’t know… I was crying in the backseat of the car. Like I said, I got home, into my apartment and I cried a lot. I felt terrible about myself.”

"After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me." Former Playboy model Karen McDougal shares details of an alleged affair she had with Donald Trump. Her full interview with Anderson Cooper airs on @AC360 at 8p ET. https://t.co/vIb791fgMu pic.twitter.com/w9kh7s8sac — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2018

We’ll keep you posted with any new revelations after her full interview airs.